Tamil Nadu Climate Summit kick starts in Chennai

CHENNAI: In bid to address climate change, the State government has kick started Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 2022 in Chennai, on Thursday.

The two-day Summit will culminate into the launch of Climate Change Mission by Chief Minister MK Stalin. State Forest Minister K Ramachandran, Environment and Climate Change Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and senior officials from Finance, Energy, Industries, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Water Resources, National and International Experts and Champions of green practices will attend the summit.

Members from Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change Erik Solheim, 6th Executive Director, UNEP and former Under Secretary General Montek Singh Ahluwalia and others also will attend the conference.

During the Summit, Vinisha Umashankar from Tiruvannamalai will speak about her innovation of solar powered ironing cart. R Shanmugam, former Panchayat President from Odanthurai, Coimbatore District will share his experience about self sufficiency in electricity generation in Odanthurai Village through installation of wind mill in the village. The Summit will also have experience sharing with several other start-up innovators as well as established businesses in sectors like bio-mining, plastic recycling and waste management etc.

On the second day, MK Stalin will launch initiatives such as climate smart villages, green schools and green temples.