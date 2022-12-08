Cyclone Mandous: Flight services affected in Chennai

CHENNAI: Flight services were affected on Thursday at the Chennai airport due to Cyclone Mandous.

Airport sources said a total of six flights were cancelled and many flights were operated after a delay due to the bad weather conditions.

The six flights which were scheduled to arrive and depart Tuticorin, Shirdi, and Mangalore were cancelled due to bad weather on Thursday. The other flights to Mumbai, Madurai, Tuticorin, Hubli, Kannur, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Dakha departed from the Chennai airport after a delay of up to one hour.

On Wednesday, the AAI held an emergency meeting at the Chennai airport to discuss preparations to be taken during the cyclone. In the meeting, it was decided that passengers’ safety is the priority.

The airport officials further said that more flights would get cancelled on Thursday midnight and Friday since the wind speed would be high.