Couple hit by express train in Chengalpattu; probe on

CHENNAI: A couple died after being hit by an express train near Chengalpattu on Thursday. The police are investigating whether it was a case of accident or a suicide.

The deceased were identified as Alex (24), and Sherlin (20). Alex hailed from Cuddalore and was working in a private firm in Maraimalai Nagar. He was also a Kabbadi player. His lover Sherlin of Tuticorin also works in the same company as Alex and both of them were in a relationship and staying in separate houses near Singaperumal Koil. On Wednesday night both of them were sitting near the railway track in Singaperumal Koil and were talking. During that time, the express train approached the couple and soon, they stood up and tried to move away but were hit by the train and died on the spot.

On information, the Chengalpattu railway police who visited the spot found that it belongs to the Tambaram railway police limit and informed the Tambaram police. Later, the Tambaram police sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH and the police have registered a case and are investigating whether it was a planned suicide or an accident.