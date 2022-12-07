Traffic diversions near MC Road subway: Details inside

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions near MC Road subway in north Chennai to facilitate repair works by Chennai Corporation at the damaged subway.

The diversions will be in place from Wednesday (Dec 7) till January 5, 2023 as the work has to be done in two phases by the civic body.

Accordingly, all vehicles coming from Prakasam Salai, Old Jail Road and Mint towards MC Road (via Stanley sub way) will be diverted to Stanley Roundtana– Ibrahim Salai – Royapuram Old Bridge –MS Koil street-Cemetery Road junction- Cemetery Road through Tondiarpet (or) MC Road.

There is no change for the vehicles coming from Tondiarpet, MC Road and Royapuram towards Stanley Hospital, Broadway and Mint (via Stanley sub way) MC Road x Cemetery road junction – Stanley Subway to reach their destinations.