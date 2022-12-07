‘Dirty cop’ keeps women in police station, extorts Rs 72K from family
CHENNAI: A police constable who allegedly took three daughters-in-law of a family to a police station in Madurai and later extorted a total of Rs 72,000 from their father-in-law for their release, is now facing a corruption case from DVAC.
The accused policeman, K Ramachandran, a head constable formerly attached to Koodal Podurpolice station and now with Mathichiyam station, on August 26 2019 went to the house of an accused named Ganesh in Thiruppathur district and took the female family members into custody under the guise of investigation.
Ganesh was involved in various criminal cases in different police stations, including in Koodal Pudur station. He lived in a joint family comprising his father Duraiswamy and brothers.
That day, the policeman took Suvitha, wife of Ganesh to Umarapat police station to inquire about the cases linked to her husband.
Later Duraiswamy went to the station and managed to bring Suvitha back home. But the policeman asked him to bring Rs 50,000 the next day along with Suvitha to the station again.
As Suvitha failed to go to the station the next day, Ramachandran went to Duraiswamy’s house around 11.30 pm and took the latter’s two daughters-in-law Chandraleka and Usha to Koodal Pudur police station.
The family members had to go to the station again to bring the woman back, even as the policeman reiterated the demand for Rs 50,000 and collected the money.
In October, Ramachandran again demanded a sum of Rs 30,000 from Duraiswamy to prevent detention of a suspect under the Goondas Act.
The amount was further reduced after ‘bargaining’ and Rs 15,000 was paid via digital mode to the policeman.
Ramachandran again demanded and received another Rs 7,000 in December the same year. The DVAC Madurai unit has now slapped a case of corruption against him.
The accused cop went to the house of an accused Ganesh and took the female kin into custody for ‘investigation’
