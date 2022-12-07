Chennai ORR development plan tweaked: Details here

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has reduced the scope of detailed development plan for Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR) to 1 km on either side of the road from earlier proposed 2 km on either side of the stretch.

According to a CMDA source, the decision was taken at a recent pre-bid meeting held at the office of the planning authority. As per a document, the consultant, who will be appointed to prepare the development plan, will study only 1 km on either side instead of earlier proposed 2km.

Based on an announcement made during the state budget session, the planning authority has invited consultants to prepare detailed development plan. "The city is already growing towards OMR (Old Mahabalipuram Road), GST (Grand Southern Trunk Road) and NH-4 which may witness land shortage for large-scale developments. The CORR growth corridor will soon cater to the requirements in the coming years," the document said.

The document explains that the Outer Ring road is being conceived as a multi-modal transportation corridor and, the adjoining areas from Vandalur to Minjur hold the potential for different types of development such as logistics and warehousing, residential, commercial, recreational, healthcare developments and others. "Locations such as Nazarethpet, Nemilicheri, Attanthangal, Sholavaram and Minjur will witness substantial upgradation in infrastructure and growth in real estate. The overall development of the CMA and the future proposals are to be considered while drafting the Detailed Development Plan," the document said.

CORR connects NH 32 at Vandalur, NH 48 at Nazarathpet, NH 716 at Nemilichery, NH 16 at Nallur and TPP Road at Minjur and is of the length of about 62 km.

"The CORR will not only improve traffic movement and connectivity but will also unlock the development potential of suburban and peripheral areas of the city," it said.