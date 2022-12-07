City
2 Fennec Foxes seized from Indian passenger in Chennai airport
Based on intelligence, a male passenger who arrived from Bangkok was intercepted by the Customs officials at the exit.
CHENNAI: Customs officials seized Fennec Fox which was brought illegally from Bangkok at the Chennai airport on Wednesday.
While searching his check-in luggage, they found 2 Fennec Foxes inside a carton box with no proper documents for bringing them to India.
Later, officials seized the foxes and said they’d sent back to Bangkok via Thai Airways flight.
