15 yrs after retirement, ex-NIOT official gets 3-yr jail for loss to govt

CBI had registered an FIR in September 2011. During the trial, Janakiraman’s counsel submitted that the designs, documents and diagrams were sent by the consultant using interactive software. They added that the case was booked on the basis of lack of physical documents and he had not committed any misconduct.

However, it was proved in court that Janakiraman signed an employment contract with the Indian arm of Vik-Sandvik as its vice president, while he was serving in NIOT and he had cleared an invoice to the consultant during his tenure.