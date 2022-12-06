Two, including juvenile, held for snatching mobile from migrant

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly robbing a mobile phone from a migrant worker near Kondithope.

The victim, Sandeep (19) of Uttar Pradesh was working in an eatery and was walking towards Chennai central railway station, when he was robbed on Monday.

Based on his complaint, Seven Wells Police registered a case and after enquiries, arrested two persons - S Pradeep (20) of Elephant Gate and his accomplice, a minor boy.

The stolen phone was recovered from them. Pradeep was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody while the juvenile was admitted to a government home for boys.