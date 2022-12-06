Trio involved in series of chain snatching held in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested three persons who were involved in a series of chain snatching incidents in the city.

The arrested persons were identified as T Manikandan (26), S Mohan (30)- both residents of coronation nagar in Korukkupet and K Kaviyarasan (25) of Thiruvottiyur.

Recently, on December 1, Nagarani (44), a resident of United colony in Kolathur was on her evening walk when a biker duo snatched her six sovereign gold chain and fled the scene.

Based on her complaint, police perused the CCTV footage and zeroed in on the suspects and secured them.

Investigations revealed that Kaviyarasan would ride through neighbourhoods and spot secluded stretches and report back to Manikandan and Mohan, who go around snatching gold jewellery from Women.

Police said that the three of them were involved in more than 12 chain snatching incidents in Madhavaram, Rajamangalam, Thirumangalam and surrounding areas too.

Police recovered 43.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them. The three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody