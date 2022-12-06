Reporter's diary: Madurakaaran's mane matters

CHENNAI: Florida state in the US provides great fodder for social media, thanks to its weird news and strange happenings. Similar to our…ahem…white ‘cousin’, is namma ooru Madurai, where there’s no dearth of strange reports and atypical developments.
Recently, social media was abuzz about a Madurai-based retired headmaster’s achievement. After toiling most of his life as a teacher, Victor was ecstatic with felicitations and appreciation pouring in from his friends and neighbours.
His triumph hit the news, and over 2,000 kids on Instagram proudly posted Victor’s achievement with a hashtag of ‘Nanum Maduraikaaran Thandaa’.
But the accolades weren’t merely for a great career. Victor finds a place in the Guinness Book of Records for the longest hair growing out of his ears. That’s right, 18.1 cm long respectively!
While admiring his tenacity, people close to Victor opine that though several people grow their ear hair long, Victor’s efforts are laudable, as he has remained unbeatable since 2007.
Victor is a lucky man. Not just with accolades and admiration but the man is blessed with testosterone hormone – the reason for hair growth in men. His ear hair is so thick that it protects him from earwax, external dust and dirty materials away.
All hail the hair — long & strong!
