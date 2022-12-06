PMK: Ensure reservation in IIT-Madras

Through an RTI it has come to light that the reservation in IIT-Madras was below 14 per cent. While in the entire country, the voice of backward, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes was heard loudly it was being bulldozed in IIT-Madras. To ensure that social justice was followed in the institute, a team of MPs from backward classes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes should be constituted to monitor the appointment of staff, said Ramadoss, in a statement.