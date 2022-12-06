Patient with rare genetic disorder treated with complex surgery

The patient was suffering from Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), which is a recurrent propensity for clotting and lysis of blood, and Budd-chiari syndrome (BCS) — a disorder characterised by obstruction of hepatic venous outflow that led to end stage liver failure.

Doctors at the Institute of Liver Diseases and Transplant, MGM Healthcare, analysed the complexities involved and recommended a multidisciplinary approach.