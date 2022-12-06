Man climbs on top of train, electrocuted
CHENNAI: An unidentified man was electrocuted when he climbed atop a goods train at Walajabad railway station and touched a high-tension live cable on Tuesday.
The man had climbed on the train stationed at the terminal and touched the high-tension live cable.
Within in no time his body was on fire. The staff who were on the spot took the emergency fire extinguisher and tried to control the fire but within a few minutes, his body was completely charred.
Chengalpattu railway police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The police have registered a case and are investigating to know his identity and if he tried to kill himself.
The police are also inquiring with the RPF personnel who were on duty at the Walajabad station on Monday night.
