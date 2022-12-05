Woman cop chases thief for 1km in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A woman police constable caught a mobile phone snatcher after chasing him for a kilometre in the Tambaram bus stop on Sunday.

Kaleeshwari works as a constable at the police station was on duty at the Tambaram bus stop.

Around 7 pm, she noticed a youngster looking nervous getting down from the MTC bus heading towards Guduvanchery. On calling him to check on him, the youth started running.

The woman constable went for a chase and also asked public to catch him, but they refused and advised her not to go alone as he might have weapons.

However, Kaleeshwari did not give up the chase and managed to catch him after a chase of one kilometre.

Later, she found he had an iPhone which was worth Rs 76,000 and then took him to the police station.

The police identified him as Zotho(18) from Jharkhand who came to Chennai in search of a job and started to get involved in mobile phone snatching.

Meanwhile, the owner of the mobile, Mayavel called his mobile and informed that he was from Ariyalur and someone stole his mobile in the MTC bus.

The police asked Mayavel to visit the station and collect his mobile phone.

The accused was arrested and further inquiry was on.

The Tambaram police congratulated the woman constable for her bold move in catching the snatcher all alone without anyone's help.