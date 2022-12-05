IIT-M researchers bet on ocean wave power, develop & deploy converter
CHENNAI: Ocean waves contain tremendous energy. Researchers have long contended that power from ocean waves could be a major renewable energy source. Sindhuja-I, a system developed and deployed by Indian Institute of Technology - Madras researchers six km off the coast in Thoothukudi at a location with a depth of 20 metres is one step towards that goal.
The ‘Ocean Wave Energy Converter’, trials of which were successfully completed recently, targets generating 1MW of power from ocean waves in the next three years. Its success will help fulfil several objectives under the vision of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, believe IIT-Madras researchers.
Sindhuja-I (which means generated from the ocean) has a floating buoy, a spar, and an electrical module. The buoy moves up and down along with the waves. In the present design, the balloon-like ‘buoy’ has a central hole that allows a long rod called a spar to pass through. The spar can be fixed to the seabed, and the relative motion produced with the buoy moving up and down will help generate power.
Abdus Samad, Dept of Ocean Engineering, IIT--M, said, “India has a 7,500 km long coastline that can produce 54 GW of power. Our aim is to contribute to make India sustainable by tapping marine energy”.
