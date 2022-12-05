IIT-M researchers bet on ocean wave power, develop & deploy converter

Sindhuja-I (which means generated from the ocean) has a floating buoy, a spar, and an electrical module. The buoy moves up and down along with the waves. In the present design, the balloon-like ‘buoy’ has a central hole that allows a long rod called a spar to pass through. The spar can be fixed to the seabed, and the relative motion produced with the buoy moving up and down will help generate power.