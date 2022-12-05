Greenfield airport: TIDCO invites tenders from consultants

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) has requested an international tender for the development of Chennai's second Greenfield airport which is going to come up in Parandur near Sriperumbudur.

The road and rail connectivity between the Parandur airport and Chennai's existing airport should be explored by the Government.

A statement released by the TIDCO said, "The Government of Tamil Nadu has mandated Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) to select consultants for the development of a new Greenfield airport at Parandur."

"In the context, TIDCO invited proposals from interested consultants for preparing Detailed Techno Economic Report, for assisting in obtaining statutory clearances and assisting in conducting bid process management for proposed development Model for Greenfield Airport."

"Interested Consultants can download the RFP document from the website www.tidco.com and tntender.gov.in. The non-refundable bid processing fee of Rs 25,000 including GST in the form of a demand draft drawn in favour of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd payable at Chennai shall be submitted at the time of submission of the proposal. The Terms of Reference (ToR), pre-qualification criteria, evaluation methodology and other terms and conditions are provided in the RFP," it said.

The schedule of tender is as follows:

1. Pre-bid meeting at 15:30 hrs on 20.12.2022 at TIDCO office, Chennai

2. Last date and time for submission of proposals is on or before 15:00 hrs on 06.01.2023

3. Opening of technical bids is at 15:30 hrs on 06.01.2023 at the TIDCO office.

The Tamil Nadu government has also stipulated that the development levels of air transport should be studied and traffic projections should be made up to the financial year 2069-70.