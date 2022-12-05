Final climate action plan by next month: Chennai Corpn

CHENNAI: With more than 400 residents sending suggestions on draft climate action plan, the Greater Chennai Corporation is in process of framing the final climate action plan.

A Chennai Corporation official said that suggestions are being incorporated into the climate action plan and final version will be released next month post Pongal.

The civic body released the excerpts of climate action plan in September and sought suggestions from the public. The draft plan was prepared in coordination with C40 Cities.

The climate action plan draft report pointed out that 100 metres of the coast are at a risk of submersion as a result of 7 cm of sea level rise in the next five years. Due to the sea level rise, North Chennai Thermal Power plants will be affected by the year 2100, which will require replacement. Also, 28 MTC bus stops, 18 Metro stations and other physical infrastructure will be affected.

Recently, the environmental activists held a meeting regarding the draft plan to discuss the draft plan and to gather suggestions from participants. During the meeting, activists censured the civic body for not releasing the full draft report and move to collect suggestions by keeping the residents in the dark.