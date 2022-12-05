Representative image
Cops meet 121 RWAs in 2 days

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: City police met with 121 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), 36 police boys and girls club members in the city to create awareness about ‘Kaaval Uthavi’ app and other police initiatives.

Around 1,350 residents attended the meetings on Sunday and Monday.

Police distributed their comic on cyber-crimes, ‘Muthuvum Muppadhu Thirudargalum’, and urged residents to spread awareness among the community too.

Police created awareness about helpline numbers, POCSO act, and shared their phone numbers with residents.

