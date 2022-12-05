Chennai artistes collaborate to celebrate mortality through art

CHENNAI: Just Us Repertory and Chennai Art Theatre are producing ‘At Last: An evening of music, poetry, and theatre’, a benefit concert, on December 9 at Medai, Alwarpet. The proceeds of the show will be donated to Vishranthi Old Age Home, a home for elderly and destitute women, in Palavakkam.

The brainchild of this event, Akhila Ramnarayan, a theatre artiste, educator, and musician, says the idea takes its base from the song At Last by Etta James. Speaking to DT Next, she says, “The acts and performances put together for this benefit follow the idea of what happens when you grow older and what after that.

“You have songs, books, and movies romanticising staying forever young. But what about the reality that everyone eventually gets old? How do you talk about that process? Last year, my band, Akhila and The Alchemist, we released an EP and in the EP we had three songs that discussed mortality about oneself and your loved ones. “This got me thinking and I decided to explore this concept more.”