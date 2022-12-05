Allot funds for constructing combined court complex at Kanchi: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the State Government to grant the funds for constructing a combined court complex for the district of Kancheepuram at the earliest.

A division bench of Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice Krishnan Ramasamy passed the direction on disposing of a petition filed by Kumar, a resident of Chinna Kancheepuram.

The petitioner sought direction from the bench to the state government to consider his August 2021 representation for building the combined court complex.

As of now, Kancheepuram district's courts are functioning at Chengalpattu.

Even after the bifurcation of the Chengalpattu district, Kancheepuram district courts are still functioning in Chengalpet town with inadequate space.

The State Government already decided to construct court complexes for the Kancheepuram district at Sirukaveripakkam on the outskirts of Kancheepuram town, the petitioner added.

He further added that after making a decision, the government did not allot funds for erecting the court building.

Nevertheless, the Government pleader P Muthukumar submitted the Public Works Department Chief Engineer's revised plan and estimates to HC Registrar for constructing the combined court buildings at Kancheepuram.

Recording the submissions, the bench disposed of the matter with a direction to the government to release the funds at the earliest.