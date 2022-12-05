City

110 svgns of gold burgled in thermal power plant quarters

On Saturday night, Palaniswami noticed that 110 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver articles and cash from a house was allegedly burgled in the staff quarters of the Vallur Thermal Power Plant
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a gang which allegedly burgled 110 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver articles and cash from a house in the staff quarters of the Vallur Thermal Power Plant.

According to the Minjur police, Palaniswami (57), the complainant, who works at the Vallur Thermal Power plant as deputy general manager and lives with his family at the quarters. On Saturday night, Palaniswami, along with his family, went to an event at Thiruvanmiyur. When he returned home around 3 am on Sunday, he noticed that his house’s front door was broke open.

After finding the house burgled, he filed a police complaint. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

