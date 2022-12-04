The Baker Ninja: Dessert studio’s new outlet perfect for beach-goers

The star of the menu without a doubt is their chocolate loaf slice. This dessert lives up to the hype and expectations. This chunky slice of chocolate has the texture of a classic brownie and is also generous in the slice. It will go well with their hot chocolate or even café latte.

Their cupcake range is curated with basic flavours that appeal to some extent. But do not do much. The salted caramel cupcake is a must-try.

On the whole, the dessert studio is pretty decent and is the perfect place to chill with friends. However, since the seating is very minimal you cannot go in a group. The lighting is the best thing about this place. The pleasant natural light floods the entire outlet. The quantity of dessert and beverages are generous and are good value for money. If you are looking for quick sweet relief after a day at the beach, this is your spot.