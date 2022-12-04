The Baker Ninja: Dessert studio’s new outlet perfect for beach-goers

The Baker Ninja, a dessert studio, recently opened its new outlet in Besant Nagar. The cosy, naturally lit, cute outlet is known for some of the best cheesecakes and slices. Some of their best-sellers are New York cheesecake slice, chocolate loaf slice, salted caramel cupcake, café latte, espresso, and classic cookies.
We first tried their New York cheesecake slice with strawberry topping. This dessert comes with four topping options- strawberry, blueberry, and salted caramel. The base of the dessert was slightly hard and the texture was coarse. The cheesecake had a very natural and almost neutral taste, making it flexible to complement any sauce. The strawberry sauce was perfect with a tinge of tanginess. Pro-tip, let it sit for some time before you eat it. It is served cold.
From their range of beverages, we tried their café latte. This hot brew will give coffee lovers a glimpse of what elixir is. This strong coffee is a perfect palate cleanser and goes really well with chocolate loaf slice and classic cookies. If you want to try out the menu, it’s best for you to hold on to the coffee for a balance.
We tried their lotus biscoff and coffee macaroons. The texture of the macaroons is rich and the consistency of the filling is very precise. The coffee macaroon does not have strong flavours of coffee, instead has a looming taste of coffee that comes and goes every now and then. Lotus biscoff macaroon is one of their star flavours on the menu and does not disappoint.
The star of the menu without a doubt is their chocolate loaf slice. This dessert lives up to the hype and expectations. This chunky slice of chocolate has the texture of a classic brownie and is also generous in the slice. It will go well with their hot chocolate or even café latte.
Their cupcake range is curated with basic flavours that appeal to some extent. But do not do much. The salted caramel cupcake is a must-try.
On the whole, the dessert studio is pretty decent and is the perfect place to chill with friends. However, since the seating is very minimal you cannot go in a group. The lighting is the best thing about this place. The pleasant natural light floods the entire outlet. The quantity of dessert and beverages are generous and are good value for money. If you are looking for quick sweet relief after a day at the beach, this is your spot.
