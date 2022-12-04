Man held for stealing laptops, gadgets from hostel in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly trespassing into PG (paying guest) accommodations in and around Taramani and stealing laptops and electronic gadgets.

The arrested person was identified as K Mahendran of Gudiyatham, Vellore district.

Taramani Police recovered six laptops, five cell phones, one tablet and an Amazon Alexa device from the arrested person.

Police launched a hunt for the suspect based on a complaint from Dilip Yadav (25), who works in a private tech firm. He is staying at a hostel on VOC street in Taramani. On November 25, two laptops, a mobile phone and the Alexa device from his room

Was stolen after which he filed a police complaint.

Based on CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspect and arrested him on Saturday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.