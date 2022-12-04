City

Man held for stealing laptops, gadgets from hostel in Chennai

Taramani Police recovered six laptops, five cell phones, one tablet and an Amazon Alexa device from the arrested person.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly trespassing into PG (paying guest) accommodations in and around Taramani and stealing laptops and electronic gadgets.

The arrested person was identified as K Mahendran of Gudiyatham, Vellore district.

Taramani Police recovered six laptops, five cell phones, one tablet and an Amazon Alexa device from the arrested person.

Police launched a hunt for the suspect based on a complaint from Dilip Yadav (25), who works in a private tech firm. He is staying at a hostel on VOC street in Taramani. On November 25, two laptops, a mobile phone and the Alexa device from his room

Was stolen after which he filed a police complaint.

Based on CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspect and arrested him on Saturday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Magistrate
Gadgets
CCTV Footage
Taramani
electronic gadgets
Stealing laptops
arrested person
paying guest

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in