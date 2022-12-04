Iron scrap dealer hacked to death by gang for tipping off police

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old iron scrap dealer was hacked to death by a five-member gang in Allikulam market complex in Periamet on Saturday night, allegedly due to enmity over the deceased informing police about sale of ganja in a shop in the market. The accused were arrested by police in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

The deceased was identified as S Munusamy, who lived with his family in Pulianthope. Investigation revealed that he was murdered because of a fall out between Munusamy and a history sheeter, Manikandan (27) alias 'Pulimootai'. Manikandan runs a mobile phone spare parts shop in Allikulam market complex.

A couple of weeks ago, Periamet police had warned Manikandan about him selling ganja. Manikandan learnt that it was Munusamy who had tipped the police. Irate over this, Manikandan had planned to murder Munusamy. On Saturday, Manikandan and four of his friends surrounded Munusamy after he closed his shop.

On seeing the gang, Munusamy took to his heels, but was chased and hacked by the gang, who fled the scene. Police moved Munusamy to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police had received information that Manikandan and his friends escaped in an autorickshaw after the murder and alerted all checkposts.

During the early hours of Sunday, during a routine police check conducted by the Tiruvallur Town police, the five men were apprehended, police said. Seeing the police, one of the accused, Kishore (27), fled. Tiruvallur police secured Manikandan and his friends, Ashraf Ali (28), Abbas 928) and Abraham (20) and handed them over to Periamet police. Kishore too was arrested later in the day, police said.