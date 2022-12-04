ASI monuments in Mahabs 'shine' with G20 laser show

CHENNAI: Tourists visiting Mahabalipuram on Sunday had a visual treat when a laser show to highlight India assuming G20 presidency was shown in the ASI monuments.

According to the ASI officials in Mahabalipuram, resplendent laser illumination in celebration of India's presidency of G20 with the logo will be splashed on all the ASI monuments in Mahabalipuram, including the shore temple, Pancha Ratha, Krishna's butterball. The laser illumination will be in place for one week for tourists to spread awareness about India's G20 presidency.

G20 is a group of 20 countries, including US, UK, EU, Russia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, etc., and the presidency will be given to every member of G20 on a rotational basis. Recently, India was allotted the presidency for G20 and India has planned to hold 200 meetings in 50 cities in the run up to the G20 summit to be held in September, next year.

As Mahabalipuram is one of the places to hold the meeting, the State government to attract the dignitaries of various G20 countries have planned various events and laser show is one such. The laser beam is brought from Belgium and tourists are excited to capture the laser illumination on the monuments.