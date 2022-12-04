2 held trying to snatch mobile phones at CMBT

CHENNAI: Police arrested Jagan (21) and Saravanan (30) of Jai Nagar Park for snatching a mobile phone from a passenger at CMBT, Koyambedu.

Police said Prakash of Madurai was checking his phone when the duo snatched it and fled. Prakash raised an alarm.

Other passengers nabbed them and handed them over to the police.

The duo is involved in many mobile phone snatching cases in and around Koyambedu. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.