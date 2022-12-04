2 held for issuing forged govt certificates in Ambattur

CHENNAI: Ambattur Police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a 80-year-old man, on charges of forgery for allegedly issuing forged government certificates such as birth, death, community certificate among others.

Police said that revenue department received a tip off about the sale of such forged certificates, which were also used in registering land documents in and around Ambattur.

After verifying some of the documents, revenue department officials filed a complaint with Ambattur police after which a case was registered.

During investigations, police zeroed in on the suspects- a 80-year-old man, Vincent, a resident of Venkateshwara Nagar near Ambattur Oragadam. Vincent along with Binu (40) of Sathyambedu were forging certificates, including differently-abled certificates, among others for several years now.

They also had fake rubber stamps of Tahsildars, VAO (village administrative officer) and other revenue officials to make the forged documents more convincing. Based on a complaint by Ambattur Tahsildar, Rajasekar, police booked the two of them under six Sections of IPC including 419 (cheating by impersonation), 465 (forgery), 472 (counterfeiting) among others. The two persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.