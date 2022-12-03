Veppampattu residents demand relaying of damaged roads

TIRUVALLUR: Hundreds of residents from Veppampattu village in Tiruvallur have requested the municipal authorities to relay the roads in their area which is in a very dilapidated condition and continue to be inundated with water even after the showers have come to an end.

The members of public living in Anna Nagar claimed that the roads which were in a very bad condition earlier have taken a turn for the worse following the north east monsoon rains. “There have been no showers over the past 10 days but there is water logging in our area even now and we are unable to travel anywhere. To make matters worse, there are ducks swimming around in the pool of dirty water,” said a resident of the area.

The residents are also worried that the water stagnation may bring with it a fresh bout of diseases due to mosquito breeding.

Since more than hundreds of families who live in the area are living in constant agony due to the current situation of the roads, the residents have requested the municipal authorities to take action at the earliest and relay the roads after ensuring that the water is drained out completely and bleaching powder is scattered everywhere to curtail infections.