Sewage overflows in multiple wards trouble Chrompet

CHENNAI: Sewage overflow at multiple wards in Chrompet of Tambaram Corporation has been plaguing the residents for several years. The residents speaking to DT Next allege that despite reporting about the incidents to Corporation, the response from the officials has not been prompt.

H Devi, a resident of Bajanai Koil Street at Hasthinapuram in Chrompet said, “The sewage overflow in the area has been affecting our lives for the past three years. Though the officials visit the area every year before the monsoon, no permanent solutions are in sight.”

Meanwhile, Devi says as her house is in the dead end of the Bajanai Koil Street, she has been enduring the condition with little to no help from the Corporation. “The sewage overflow in the street can be witnessed even during the summer owing to faulty pipelines. And the condition is much worse during monsoon, as the sewage mixes with the rain water.”

Devi says due to stagnation, the area triggers foul smell and mosquito breeding. “Even the area counselor has given up on the concerns raised by us. The residents are pumping out the sewage every day to avoid stagnation. Hence we request for a permanent solution,” added Devi.

Subsequently, another resident of Saraswathi Nagar of ward 22 too complained about sewage overflow in the area for the past four years. “The issue over the years has been raised multiple times, however, the department has not paid heed. Due to prolonged sewage stagnation, the residents have also reported several health concerns.”

Likewise, a resident of Nandavam Nagar at Nemilichery of Chrompet alleged that the region overall had a defective pipeline issue for many years. “The work for replacing the pipelines was underway and the main roads, including the Nandavam Nagar have been cleared from sewage. However, in the process of replacing pipes, the roads have been damaged by the department.”

A Tambaram Corporation official said, “The pipes in the area did have issues. However, we are currently changing the faulty lines. But, residents manually pumping out the sewage from the area will lead to blockage. Hence, we urge residents to be patient, so that the sewage drains by itself. Meanwhile they can report the concerns to us.”