Seeman-Savukku political bonhomie: Is it reel or real?

CHENNAI: All is fair in love and war. And probably politics too. If you had been observing the latest developments in Tamil Nadu politics during the past week, you’d agree wholeheartedly.

Naam Tamizhar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman is the latest to join the list of leaders who could claim that they’ve not burned the bridges with anyone. In what appeared to be a show of solidarity with a YouTuber Savukku Shankar, Seeman had embraced one of his ruthless critics in recent years.

Engaging with Shankar after he was released from prison, Seeman proclaimed that he wouldn’t field a candidate if his “younger brother” chose to contest against DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin anywhere. He was so overwhelmed by the YouTuber declaring war against the ruling DMK that he offered to give his party’s symbol to him. Shankar had, not so long ago, called the actor-turned-politician, a ‘shame’ in public life.

Understandably, the Twitterati did not go easy on the newfound bonhomie between the duo. Social media users criticised them both for embracing each other after a tiresomely long period of bad blood.

Sympathisers of the DMK seized the opportunity to bombard the social media space with memes to ensure that the duo cut a sorry figure after they ranted against their leaders.