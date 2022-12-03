Pothole-ridden roads in Korattur North cause of concern for motorists

CHENNAI: The pothole-ridden roads at Korattur North are a cause of concern to motorists and pedestrians and pose a grave danger to them.

Motorists are, particularly, complaining about the pothole-ridden first main road and Parthasarathy street at TVS Nagar in Korattur North which links the Water Canal Road to Jawaharlal Nehru Salai.

“The Water Canal road has become an important link road for the people residing in Surapet, Pudur and Oragadam to reach the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai. Since the police have put up barricades to prevent the people from taking a right on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai to reach the Korattur North signal, the motorist has to take the first main road and Parthasarathy street for the junction. With the interior streets remaining pothole-ridden, the motorists taking the risk to drive in the wrong direction on the busy 100 feet road, ” said Manikandan, an autorickshaw driver said.

B Raju, a resident of TVS Nagar said that despite several complaints given to the corporation authorities, they have not taken up relaying the pothole-ridden road.

“Due to the stormwater drain works, the interior roads were badly damaged and remained unmotorable. In the heavy rains, during the first week of November, the streets were waterlogged. After several complaints, the corporation has now done some patch works,” he said, adding that the first main road and Parthasarathy street at TVS Nagar remained in bad condition for several years.

K Govindan, a resident of Gopalakrishna Nagar, Korattur said that with many motorists taking the Water Canal Road entering the Korattur North, the residents are finding it difficult to walk on the streets due to continuous vehicle flow.

“The street lights also often fail. So it is really difficult to walk safely to the home or nearby shops during the evening or night time, ” he said.

An official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said that due to stormwater drain works and the onset of the North East Monsoon, the road relaying work could not be taken up in Korattur North.

“We have done patchwork now. After the monsoon, we will take up road relaying works, ” the official added.