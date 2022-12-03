Migrant worker succumbs after fall

TIRUVALLUR: In a tragic accident, a 29-year-old man from West Bengal who was working in a factory near Kakkalur died when he slipped and fell near his bathroom on Friday. The deceased Quaish, hailing from Murshidabad in West Bengal worked at a factory in Kakkalur and stayed in a rented residence in the same area along with four others from his hometown. On Friday evening, Quaish who returned home after work, went to use the restroom outside his house. “All of a sudden he lost his balance and slipped and fell, injuring his head grievously,” police said. He died failing to respond to treatment.