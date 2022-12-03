Man held for extortion from beauty parlour in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: Police on Friday arrested a 39-year-old man, who allegedly threatened and extorted money from commercial establishments in Pulianthope.

The arrested person was identified as ‘Boxer’ Prashanth. Prashanth, a local hoodlum had demanded bribes from shop owners in Pulianthope and Jamalia neighbourhood last week.

When one of the shop owners, M Sathiyabalan, who runs a beauty parlour in Jamalia, refused to pay him money, Prashanth abused him and then assaulted him and threatened the staff with dire consequences. He then took away Rs 550 from Sathiyabalan’s shirt pocket and fled the scene.

Based on the parlour owner’s complaint, Pulianthope police registered a case and arrested Prashanth. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.