Man arrested on murder charges

CHENNAI: Sadik Basha (38) was arrested on murder charges on Friday after his wife succumbed to injuries she sustained when he threw a grinder stone on her leg two months ago at their residence in Annai Sathya nagar. . The deceased, Uthirambal (35), worked as a conservancy staff with Chennai corporation. She and her husband would quarrel often over his drinking habits. On October 28, the two of them had a fight, police said. Sadik got drunk and when his wife was asleep, he took a grinder stone and threw it on her leg. She was admitted to the Government Omandurar Multi Speciality hospital. Sadik was booked by the police, on information from the hospital and he was remanded in custody. After she was discharged, Uthirambal was again admitted to the hospital on November 8 for surgery. During the early hours of Friday, she succumbed to the injuries without responding to treatment, after which the Fort police booked Sadik on charges of murder.