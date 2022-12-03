Ma Su issues offer letters to 15 differently-abled candidates

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian provided offer letter to 15 selected candidates at the job fair organised exclusively for the trainee placement of persons with disabilities at a city hotel.

National Career Service Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India in association with ITC Grand Chola organized the event in order to honour persons with disabilities on International Day for Persons with Disabilities. The officials said that the hospitality industry should welcome people with disabilities and provide them with job opportunities.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that an exclusive building for prosthetics manufacturing and skill development for the disabled people is being constructed at a cost of Rs 39 crores in Ashok Nagar is also nearing completion. The building will also serve as the main center to provide UDID cards for differently-abled. It will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister MK Stalin in 15 days, he said.