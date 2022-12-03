Educationist AN Radhakrishnan no more

CHENNAI: Senior educationist and Chancellor of Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (Deemed to be University) -- MAHER -- AN Radhakrishnan passed away on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 82 and is survived by wife, daughter and two sons. Sources said that he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment recently.

"We pay our respectful homage to a great visionary, ardent educationist, a brilliant administrator and above all, a compassionate and humble human being and we send our sympathy and prayers to the bereaved family and shall hold them in our prayers,” the MAHER's whole staff and students, said in a condolence message.

Radhakrishnan, a core academician, and a visionary leader was been spearheading the trust and all its educational institutions for over the last four decades.

He is passionate about uplifting the marginalised sections of society through education and the late Radhakrishnan has tirelessly and painstakingly worked to bring academic eminence to all institutions with deeply embedded values in their governance.

MAHER, a flagship institute (Deemed to be University), is part of a very large conglomerate of India’s top league education institutions under the Meenakshi Ammal Trust, a public charitable education trust, founded in the year 1983 by the late D Meenakshi Ammal, a noted philanthropist and astute social leader of her time.