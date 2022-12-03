Dealer to pay Rs 2L for selling faulty bike

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu consumer court has directed a motorbike showroom to pay Rs 1.9 lakh along with an 18 per cent interest to a man for selling him a brand new bike with a faulty engine in Pallikaranai on Friday.

The complainant Selvakumar (30), a resident of Ashtalakshmi Avenue in Pallikaranai purchased a new bullet motorcycle in a showroom in his neighborhood in last year February. However, within a month, the vehicle began to give trouble and refused to start on several occasions. When Selvakumar tried to take it to the showroom with the complaints, the staff sent him back with a temporary fix. When the bike developed technical issues again, a frustrated Selvakumar filed a case with the Chengalpattu Consumer Court in March this year claiming he was mentally traumatised with their lack of service.

When the case came up for hearing on Friday, the court ordered the bike showroom to pay the entire purchase amount of Rs 1.9 lakh along with an 18 per cent interest, Rs 25,000 for causing mental trauma and also to compensate Selvakumar’s legal expenses.