Corpn Councillor, husband held for submitting forged bail papers

CHENNAI: Chennai city police on Friday arrested Chennai corporation Ward 124 councillor K Vimala and her husband Krishnamurthy for allegedly submitting forged anticipatory bail order copies of Madras High Court Court before a magistrate court in Egmore.

Police sources said that Krishnamoorthy sold a property usurped from his family members to a businessman for Rs 60 lakh in 2017 and after realising that the value of the property is more, he decided to sell the property for several crores.

Recently, Krishnamoorthy set up a meeting with the businessman, Amar Ram near Marina beach and when he reached there, he allegedly kidnapped him with the help of a gang and then threatened him to sign the property transfer documents.

On October 17, Amar Ram filed a police complaint against Krishnamurthy, his wife Vimala and 10 others before the Chennai police. Vimala and Krishnamoorthy were booked by the central crime branch of Tambaram city police, in a complaint filed by Krishnamoorthy's family members and Krishnamoorthy was arrested too.

Police sources said that the councillor and her husband had approached the Madras high court, which granted anticipatory bail in the Kidnap case and asked them to appear before the jurisdictional magistrate in Egmore.

On Friday, they appeared before the 13th magistrate court in Egmore and produced the anticipatory bail papers. The magistrate, on going through the documents found the date was forged and directed the police to arrest. On the order of the court, the Egmore Police arrested them and remanded them to judicial custody on charges of forgery. They were booked under Sections 467 and 468 of the IPC