Chengalpattu consumer court slaps Rs 4L fine for faulty solar system

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu consumer court on Saturday directed a private firm to pay a man Rs 4 lakhs as compensation for providing him with a faulty solar electric system. The complainant Sri Hari, a resident of Raja Kizhpakkam had approached a private firm from Haryana to fit solar lights in his house three years ago.

He also paid an initial amount of Rs 1.1 lakhs online and when they fit his house with a partial system, he sent another amount of Rs 23,000 hoping they would complete the remaining installation. However, when the lights did not work and developed a lot of technical issues, Sri Hari filed a case with the Chengalpattu Consumer forum two years ago. When the case came up for hearing on Saturday, the court ordered the firm to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation and Rs 25,000 as legal fees to the complainant.