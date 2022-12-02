Woman who escaped with gold from husband's house held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old woman who escaped with gold ornaments from her husband's house one month after marriage in Tambaram.

Police said the woman had married four men already and looted gold and money. She even has an 8-year-old son and was in touch with the boy and her second husband.

The victim Natrajan of Ranganathapuram in Tambaram was in a relationship with Abinaya, his co-worker, in a bakery in Tambaram. Abinaya had told Natrajan that she doesn't have anyone and she also abandoned by relatives. Later, in August, Natrajan's parents arranged a marriage for them in a temple in Tambaram and they were staying in a separate house in the locality.

Before Diwali, Abinaya took 17 sovereign gold ornaments and Rs 20,000 from the house and escaped while Natrajan went to the tailor shop to stitch clothes for her. Later, a case was filed at the Tambaram police station and the police found Abinaya had purchased 32 mobile sim cards using her Aadhaar. The police investigation arrested Abinaya's second husband Senthil Kumar in OMR.

During the investigation police found that Abinaya had married Vijay in 2011 and in 2013 she left Vijay and married Senthil Kumar. She gave birth to a baby boy, but after that Abinaya left the baby at home and escaped from the house without informing anyone. Abinaya, who came to Chennai, changed her name to Kayalveli and married auto driver, Panneerselvam, of Kelambakkam in 2020. In six months, she left Paneer Selvam and married another man in Chennai. Later, she again changed her name to Abinaya and joined work in a bakery in Tambaram, where she met Natrajan and acted like she was in love with him.

Police said Abiyana has had many boyfriends and she used to meet people on social media and extract money by blackmailing them. The police arrested Abinaya and her second husband, Senthil Kumar, based on the complaint given by Natrajan and seized four sovereign gold ornaments from them. The police remanded both of them in judicial custody and were sent to prison.