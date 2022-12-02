Woman harassment case against college principal

CHENNAI: All-women police in the city registered a case of woman harassment against a principal of an aided college in Nandanam based on a complaint that he had sent obscene messages to a student in the institute.

According to the police, the principal of the college in the city was booked under Women Harassment Act and IT Act. The college is for training physical education teachers, coaching students who can teach physical education, skills and techniques of games, organising sports competitions and undergoing research programmes.

The police said principal George Abraham constantly harassed a 22-year-old student. “Initially he personally provided guidance to the student and later on after getting her number kept messaging her. “Abraham allegedly sent vulgar messages and after the student confronted him directly, he started sending even obscene images,” said the police officer.

On complaint from the student, Saidapet All Women police registered a case and further investigations are on.