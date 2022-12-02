Woman, 3 others forge docus, sell property worth Rs 10 cr

CHENNAI: Police arrested four people including a woman who sold property worth Rs 10 crore using forged documents in Tambaram on Friday.

Baskaran (64) of T Nagar owns a property in Athananchery near Tambaram which is 4.69 acres and worth over Rs 10 crore. Police said Pramila (49) of SBI Colony in Chitlapakkam and her brother Krishnakumar (46) and relator Mohan (62) forged documents as the land belongs to Pramila’s mother Jayalakshmi.

Later in 2017, Pramila transferred the property to her son Venkatesh (27) and then the land was sold as plots to many people. Baskaran, who came to know about the incident, visited the property and during that time Pramila and her brother told them that they are the real owner of the property. Soon Baskaran filed a complaint at the Tambaram Police Commissioner’s office and based on an order Tambaram crime branch police held inquiries and found that Pramila, Kirshnakumar and Mohan had forged the documents.

The police on Friday arrested Pramaila, her brother, her son Venkatesan and the land broker Mohan. They were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab four others who are missing.