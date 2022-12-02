Student dies by suicide after teacher assaults him in Chennai

CHENNAI: A student of a private school on ECR died by suicide after his school teacher allegedly assaulted him in School. The deceased student was identified as Kavin Kumar, (16), a Class 12 student. He and his brother Darshan, (13), a Class 9 student, are studying at the same school.

Residents of Chinna Neelankarai, the boys’ father Mahesh works on a contract with Chennai Corporation. Last week, while the class was on, Darshan slept in the class. Teacher Chellapandian noticed the boy sleeping and beat him.

Darshan informed about the incident at home after which his parents questioned the school authority. Kavin Kumar, after taking leave for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday, went to school on Thursday. At that time, school physical education teacher Venkatesan, allegedly accused him of selling banned products in the school premise and assaulted him in front of other students.

Following this incident, the parents of Kavin Kumar again went to the school and questioned the school administration. On Friday morning, Kavin Kumar went to the bathroom and killed himself. Based on information, Neelankarai police secured the body and moved it for post mortemin Royapettah GH.