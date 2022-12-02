NGO to hold concert featuring differently-abled, LGBTQ

CHENNAI: SciArtsRUs, a non-profit based in the US, is organising a six-day musical concert Marghazhi Matram under their ‘Artabilities 4 All’ initiative from December 3 onwards in the city. The show will feature artises from differently-abled and LGBTQ communities displaying vocal, instrumental and dance performances.

Speaking to DT Next about the event Ranjini Kaushik, founder of SciArtsRUs says, “We decided to organise this show because we felt the music scene in Chennai was not inclusive this margazhi season. So, we consciously curated a show to feature artistes from underrepresented communities. We also wanted to shed light on the need for change; therefore, the name Marghazi Matram (marghazhi change).”

Talking about how these artistes were chosen she says the organisation works with several non-profits in the city. Often, many artistes belonging to these communities reach out to the organisation. “For the show we carefully picked out folk artistes and collaborated with Guru Roja Kannan in order to identify these artistes and bring them onboard,” she adds.

The organisation will also be giving out memorial scholarships, Vasantha Ramachandra Memorial Scholarship, to students from economically deprived backgrounds. “If students who wish to pursue something in arts and feel they do not have enough money, they can get in touch with us via Facebook and apply for the scholarship. After we review the eligibility criteria we will grant it to them,” she says.

The six-day show, which begins on December 3, will have Sangeetha Kalanidhi M Chandrasekaran, Bharathi Chandrasekaran, Veeravanallur Cleveland Sundaram, Dr Gowri Ramnarayan, Kalaimamani Guru Roja Kannan, and Justin Vijay Jesudas. With performances by violin, table, keyboard, mridangam, kanjira, and vocal artistes.

“We are looking forward to seeing more event organisers collaborating with other artistes through our show and providing them with a platform to express their art,” says Ranjini.

On December 3, 4, and 10 the show will take place at Dakshinamurthi Auditorium and at Ranjani Hall on December 7,8, and 9 from 4 pm onwards. The event is open to all. For more information visit https://SciArtsRUs.com/.