Man posing as patient in RGGGH steals doc’s phone

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man from Vyasarpadi was arrested for allegedly stealing an iphone belonging to a doctor posing as a patient at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The arrested was identified as Muniyandi.

Muniyandi was tracked using the CCTV footage by the police. On November 29, when a lady doctor was at ward number 111 in third tower of GH, she found her iphone, kept on the table, missing. Similarly, a patient in the ward too complained of his phone missing.

Based on the complaints, police started investigation and found Muniyandi, posing as a patient, actively moving in the ward. He was already arrested by the police for similar offence. Police said he was involved in similar thefts targeting doctors and nurses at the GH.