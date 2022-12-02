It’s beginning to look a lot like Chirstmas with carols in the city

Life Focus Society, an organisation that works towards exploring human values and expressing them through various forms of art and culture, organised a Christmas carol on Friday at Taj Connemara to gear up and revive the festive spirit. Owing to the pandemic, the organisation had not been carolling and made up for it with a special band arrangement, festivities, dinner, and fun.

Speaking to DT Next about the event, Pratish Raj, manager of ministry development and events said, “We at Life Focus Society (LFS) always look at different ways we can keep the community engaged and ensure there is meaningful interaction. The pandemic had killed the joy of Christmas and so we wanted to curate an event. Christmas came a lot sooner.”

Popular artistes Nadisha Thomas, Shilvi Sharon, Sally Pandian, and flautist Jotham and team performed some of the well-known Christmas carols, leaving everyone singing along and tapping their feet to unfamiliar songs.

The event was attended by socialites, ministry members, celebrities and other personalities.

“The line-up of performances went really well and we were hosted to an incredible dinner. Everyone had a lot of fun and walked out with the spirit of Christmas and we’re happy the team made it happen,” he smiles.