Posing as cop, prison staff breaches CM security at Arivalayam; arrested

CHENNAI: A prison staff was arrested for posing as a police officer and attempting to reach closer to Chief Minister MK Stalin breaching the security at Anna Arivalayam on Wednesday. V Vasanthakumar (42), a 2002-batch jail warden working as an assistant jailer in Pollachi sub-jail, donned a safari suit and showed a fake ID card to the core cell CID personnel handling the CM’s security. He told them that he wanted to take a photo with Stalin. During questioning, he reportedly said he and his friend had first gone to Minister Ma Subramanian’s official residence on Greenways Road and took a photo with him.