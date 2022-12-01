Insta craze: 2 Chennai teenagers killed in speed crash

CHENNAI: Two bike riders who were taking a videograph while riding a two-wheeler in 114 km/hr speed were killed after they skidded off the bike on Taramani – Velachery link road near SRP Tools junction.

The deceased were identified as Praveen, a college student who didn't have a valid driving license, while the pillion rider Hari was studying in Class 12.

The incident happened on Tuesday. The video of the fatal incident in Taramani went viral on social media on Thursday. The teenagers had recorded a video of driving at 114 kms per hour on Tuesday evening when the accident occurred. After investigation, police said the duo had recorded the video to be posted on Instagram.

The deceased were identified as Praveen (19) and Hari (17) both from Taramani area. On Tuesday evening, the duo had gone for a drive along the 100-feet road in Taramani. They had planned to drive up to SRP tools junction to go to OMR and record their driving on a small camera attached to the bottom of the helmet. Police, however, said that Praveen, who was driving the sports bike did not have licence to drive. "While Praveen drove the motorbike, Hari was riding pillion. They recorded the video starting from 17kms/hour. When the bike hit 114 kms/hour, they had reached near the overheadrailway track in Taramani," said a senior police officer.

At this moment, a minivan driver carrying goods on his vehicle, driving in the opposite direction, made a U-turn. The bike rider, Praveen, unable to control his vehicle crashed it on the centre median and the duo was thrown away from the spot. The duo was taken to the Royapettah Government Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

The Guindy Traffic Investigation police registered a case. Quoting eyewitness police said the helmet along with the camera were detached and fell apart.In the 2:22 minute long video, it can be seen that within 20 seconds since they recorded the video they met withthe accident. The rest of the video shows people gathering around and calling an ambulance.