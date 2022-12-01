City

IIT-M students record about 10% higher total offers this season

This figure, which includes Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), is the highest-ever recorded in the institution's placements history at the end of session 1.1 on Thursday for the 2022-23 academic year, IIT sources said.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Students of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras recorded a total number of 445 offers at the end of placement session.

This figure, which includes Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), is the highest-ever recorded in the institution's placements history at the end of session 1.1 on Thursday for the 2022-23 academic year, IIT sources said.

It is around 10 per cent higher than last year’s figure of 407, an IIT-Madras release here said. Many companies that were earlier recruiting only in phase one of placements have this year opted to give PPOs also, which are the result of a robust internship program at the IIT-Madras.

A total of 25 offers with pay packages in excess of Rs 1 crore per annum have been received at the end of session 1.1. A total of 15 international offers were received from four companies at the end of session 1.1.

As many as 1,722 students have registered for placements in the 2022-23 academic year, across different streams of study. The total number of companies that have registered for phase one placements is 331. They will be recruiting for a total of 722 profiles.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

IIT Madras
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
PPOs
Pre-Placement Offers
2022-23 academic year
IIT-M students
International offers
Institution's placements history

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in