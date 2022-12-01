IIT-M students record about 10% higher total offers this season

CHENNAI: Students of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras recorded a total number of 445 offers at the end of placement session.

This figure, which includes Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), is the highest-ever recorded in the institution's placements history at the end of session 1.1 on Thursday for the 2022-23 academic year, IIT sources said.

It is around 10 per cent higher than last year’s figure of 407, an IIT-Madras release here said. Many companies that were earlier recruiting only in phase one of placements have this year opted to give PPOs also, which are the result of a robust internship program at the IIT-Madras.

A total of 25 offers with pay packages in excess of Rs 1 crore per annum have been received at the end of session 1.1. A total of 15 international offers were received from four companies at the end of session 1.1.

As many as 1,722 students have registered for placements in the 2022-23 academic year, across different streams of study. The total number of companies that have registered for phase one placements is 331. They will be recruiting for a total of 722 profiles.